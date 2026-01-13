Titan Wealth is set to acquire financial advice firm Innes Reid Investments to bolster its presence in Northwest England.

The acquisition of the Chester-based firm will add 590m of assets under advice to Titan Wealth’s £38bn of assets under advice and management.

Innes Reid has a 10-strong team of financial advisers and provides solutions for high net-worth individuals, business owners and retirees. Its core services include investment portfolio management, retirement and pension planning, inheritance tax and estate planning and protection solutions, all tailored to individual client objectives.

The acquisition, which will see Innes Reid join Titan Wealth, is subject to regulatory approval.

Andrew Fearon, joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said: “We’re looking forward to strengthening our financial planning advice in Chester and the surrounding area. This acquisition boosts our regional footprint in the UK and strengthens our ability to deliver locally based relationships for all our clients.

“We look forward to working with the Innes Reid team to make available the extensive range of client-focussed solutions that we now have for all our advisers at Titan Wealth.”

Mark Reidford, managing director of Innes Reid, added: “This acquisition is a positive step in strengthening the long-term sustainability of Innes Reid. It allows us to enhance the support, resources and infrastructure behind our advice, ensuring we can continue delivering positive client outcomes in everything that we do.”