Titan Wealth has launched a dedicated wealth sports division to offer bespoke advice to athletes and other sports professionals.

As part of the launch, it has announced a strategic tie-up with Premier Sports Network (PSN), a private network representing the global sports and entertainment industries.

Through the partnership, Titan will utilise PSN's network to offer tailored advice to sports professionals. The firm said its service will deliver "bespoke financial services, education and career transition pathway support to athletes and high-net-worth individuals across the international sports ecosystem".

Titan also plans to establish a base in the UAE alongside PSN. The partnership will also include an annual series of invitation-only events that will connect Titan's advisers with PSN's network.

Mike Fogden, chief marketing officer at Titan Wealth, said: “We’re excited to bring our wealth management expertise to a dynamic and fast-evolving market, supporting elite athletes and executives with the trusted guidance they need to secure their financial futures and successful, long-term outcomes."

"In addition, our sports division will provide impactful education and coaching on financial planning and wealth management, particularly supporting young elite players with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate their fast-paced futures."