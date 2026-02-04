Titan Wealth completes acquisition of IWP adding £6.9bn to AUM

Titan Wealth has confirmed it has completed its acquisition of consolidator IWP, which will add £6.9bn of client assets, bringing the group's assets under management to £44bn.

The group said it now has 225 client-facing financial advisers across the UK. Now this deal has completed, IWP will be integrated into Titan Wealth.

The deal was first announced in December 2024, and marks one of Titan's biggest acquisitions. The firm has also been snapping up smaller advice firms around the country, including the recent acquisition of Plymouth-based advice firm Sound Financial Management.

Andrew Fearon (pictured), joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said of the IWP deal: "We are delighted to welcome IWP into Titan Wealth. Together, we know we will be able to enhance our service offer to clients in ways that genuinely add value.

"Over the coming months we will be integrating IWP’s capabilities and services into the group. Our extensive experience means we understand successful integration is more than using the same IT systems; it involves a process of aligning cultures and identifying how we can enhance our service offer to ensure better outcomes for our clients”.