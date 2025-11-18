Titan Wealth is set to acquire South Wales-based firm Thomas Carroll Independent Financial Advisers.

The financial planning and advised solutions business is owned by UK insurance broker Thomas Carroll Group, which became an employee-owned business in 2023.

Thomas Carroll IFA is based in Caerphilly and has £160m of assets under advice. The eight employees – three financial advisers and five client service/account managers – will join Nugenis, the Welsh regional hub of IWP Financial Planning, which Titan bought in December 2024; the deal is due to complete imminently.

Rhys Thomas, CEO of Thomas Carroll Group, said: “Having recently transitioned to employee ownership, the board has decided to divest its wealth management division to Titan Wealth, a trusted partner of ours for many years.

“The deal allows Thomas Carroll Group to focus on its core areas of strength, insurance, risk management, health and safety and employee benefits.

“Titan Wealth has a great track record in acquiring and incorporating smaller wealth management firms and investing into these businesses. It has the wealth of expertise, technology, and infrastructure to allow the business to continue to flourish, benefitting both our wealth management team and its clients.”