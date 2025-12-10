Titan Wealth buys IFA Morgans in latest deal

Titan Wealth has bought independent financial advisory firm Morgans as it continues on the acquisition trail.

The Bath-based adviser will bring around 3,000 clients, five advisers and eight members of support staff to Titan Wealth Planning’s (TWP) business in the southwest of England.

Morgans is FCA regulated and was founded in 1992 following a management buyout from Morgan Insurance Brokers.

Titan Wealth said the deal will enable Morgans’ clients to access a broader range of services, including Titan’s investment management capabilities and technology-driven solutions, while providing career development opportunities for Morgans’ team. It will also strengthen Titan Wealth’s offering in Bath and the surrounding area.

The deal is the latest in a long line of acquisitions for Titan Wealth and follows the purchase of South Wales-based firm Thomas Carroll Independent Financial Advisers in November and the acquisition of international advice firm Blacktower Group in October.

Andrew Fearon, co-CEO and head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said: “Titan Wealth Services is committed to offering its broad wealth management offering to clients across the country – this acquisition is a part of that strategy. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the Morgans team.”