Titan Wealth acquires £600m Plymouth advice firm

Titan Wealth is set to acquire Plymouth-based advice firm Sound Financial Management, which will expand its presence in the southwest of England.

The deal will add around £600m in assets under management (AUM) to Titan’s roughly £44bn of assets, and will bring Sound Financial into the Titan Wealth Group.

Sound Financial was founded in 1997 by managing director Adam Pollard, and currently has around 5,000 clients served by a team of eight advisers, as well as 16 paraplanners and administration staff.

Titan has snapped up a number of regional advice firms in the UK over the past few years, including recently buying Chester-based firm, which added around 590m to Titan's AUM.

Andrew Fearon, joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan, said: "Sound Financial’s broad range of services and its financial advice team’s wealth of experience strengthens our capabilities in the southwest of England".

Pollard added: "Becoming part of Titan Wealth opens up access to the business's comprehensive range of in-house services, enhancing our existing client service proposition."