TILLIT is launching a collection of Sharia-compliant investment opportunities for D2C customers and workplace pension clients.

The two new funds are Saturna Al-Kawthar Global Focused Equity and HSBC Islamic Global Equity Index.

Sheridan Admans, chief investment officer, TILLIT said: “We continue to expand the TILLIT Universe with best-in-class investment opportunities catering to a wide group of investors with diverse beliefs and values. The launch of a Sharia collection is another step in this direction.

"By launching a collection of options, we hope to cater to a broad range of customers seeking to invest in funds that comply with Islamic investing principles, reinforcing our commitment to inclusivity and investor choice when most other workplace pension providers typically only offer one Sharia fund.

“The Sharia collection includes a mix of passive and active investment opportunities across asset classes. While rooted in Islamic principles, the investment philosophy of these funds may also appeal to a broader group of ethical investors who value transparency, responsible financial practices, and alignment with personal values.”

The Saturna Al-Kawthar Global Focused Equity fund is a Sharia-compliant global equity fund investing in a concentrated selection of high-quality growth companies with a strong focus on ethical characteristics that align with Islamic principles.

The investment process integrates both Islamic principles and broader ethical criteria. The managers combine quantitative scoring with qualitative assessments, ensuring investments align with both sustainability goals and Islamic values. .

The HSBC Islamic Global Equity Index is a passive Sharia-compliant fund that tracks the Dow Jones Islamic Market Titans 100 Index. This index includes some of the world’s largest companies and excludes sectors prohibited by Islamic finance principles, such as conventional financial services, alcohol, tobacco, pork-related products, weapons, and certain entertainment industries.

The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC, already available in the TILLIT Universe, is a passive alternative asset fund providing exposure to gold, without you having to physically own the precious metal directly. It’s a Sharia-compliant, responsibly sourced, lower carbon, physical gold product, that holds investors’ gold allocations in allocated accounts in the vaults at the Royal Mint.