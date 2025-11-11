Tideway Wealth has appointed Ben Gilfillan, a former St James's Place adviser, to its growing wealth management team.

Gilfillan (pictured) was at SJP for six years, most recently at Futura Financial Partners, where he focused on high-net-worth clients in the tech industry.

He is also the founding member of Aspiring Business Leaders' Group, a professional network for next generation business leaders. He holds a degree in business economics.

Neil Croxford, CEO of Tideway Wealth, said: “Ben’s experience and client-focused approach make him a great fit for Tideway. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team and confident he’ll make a strong contribution to our ongoing success.”

Gilfillan added: “I’m passionate about helping successful individuals make smarter financial decisions, reducing tax, maximising wealth, and protecting what matters most. Joining Tideway presents an exciting opportunity to continue that mission within a forward-thinking and client-focused firm.”