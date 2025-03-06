Taranis Capital gains Dubai FSA licence and names CIO

Taranis Capital Ltd, an ethical, fintech-focused investment company, has secured a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

At the same time, the firm has hired Bijna Kotak Dasani (pictured) as chief investment officer (CIO), strengthening its leadership as it expands its financial services under robust regulatory oversight, the statement on 4 March said.

Obtaining the DFSA licence followed an intensive 18-month regulatory process.

“Securing our DFSA licence is a huge step forward for Taranis Capital,” said Nicholas Bingham, founding partner and CEO of Taranis Capital. “It’s been an intense process, but one that highlights our dedication to doing things the right way. This achievement gives us a strong foundation to grow, innovate and continue delivering exceptional financial solutions for our clients.”

“We are proud to be operating under the DFSA’s robust regulatory framework, which reinforces trust in our business and enables us to serve our clients with the highest standards of governance and transparency.”

Dasani brings 25 years of experience across investment banking, venture capital and entrepreneurship. She has held senior roles at some of Wall Street’s leading firms, advised monarchies and serves on multiple global venture capital investment committees.

An alumna of the University of Oxford and De Montfort University, Dasani also holds venture capital certifications from UC Berkeley Law, Venture Forward, NVCA, and Newton. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (FRSA) and has received numerous industry accolades.

Her achievements include being named among Fortune India’s Most Dynamic Personalities (2022), Fox Story India’s Woman Face of the Year (2023), and one of Yahoo Finance’s Top 100 Women Executives globally. In 2020, she was appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty, The Late Queen Elizabeth II. She is also a published author, contributing to books on leadership, finance and innovation.

Dasani said: "I am honoured to join Taranis Capital Ltd at such a pivotal moment. The firm’s commitment to regulatory excellence, innovation and client-centric solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving impactful financial strategies. I look forward to contributing to Taranis Capital’s growth and long-term success."

With this leadership appointment and licence, Taranis Capital Ltd is well-placed to strengthen its presence in DIFC and expand its offering of innovative financial solutions.