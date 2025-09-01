The Swiss wealth management arm of Crédit Agricole Group has finalised the acquisition of Banque Thaler Indosuez, an independent Swiss wealth management bank.

Indosuez Wealth Management now holds 100% of the capital of Banque Thaler following approval from regulatory authorities, with the legal merger expected to complete by the end of 2025.

Clients of Banque Thaler are expected to benefit from an expanded range of products and expertise, Indosuez Wealth Management’s stability, its international network, as well as capabilities in wealth advisory and structuring, financing, corporate finance, fund servicing, and asset management.

Indosuez Wealth Management CEO Jacques Prost said the deal strengthens the group’s position in a key market.

“This acquisition is part of our strategy: to remain close to our clients through agile local teams and one of the most comprehensive service offerings on the market, accessible wherever they are.”

Marc-André Poirier, CEO of Indosuez in Switzerland, added: “This partnership marks an important milestone for the bank, paving the way for a new dynamic of growth and opportunities in Switzerland.”