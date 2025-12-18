Jersey-headquartered Suntera Global has established a presence in Singapore through the acquisition of fund and corporate service provider Aurtus Singapore.

The deal sees Suntera expand its footprint in Asia following 10 other acquisitions since 2019 as the fund services provider focuses on its multi-jurisdictional growth strategy.

Aurtus Singapore was established in 2023 and has a team of 21 sector specialists. The firm provides tax compliance, tax advisory, accounting and corporate secretarial services to blue-chip corporate clients and family offices, as well as an investment funds client base through Singapore’s Variable Capital Company (VCC) structure.

Founder and managing director Mahip Gupta will remain with the business.

David Hudson, CEO of Suntera, said: “This acquisition marks another significant milestone in our ambitious global growth strategy, in particular adding a new tier one and strategically important jurisdiction in Singapore to our network.

“As well as strengthening our capabilities in Asia, this acquisition also brings with it a market-leading specialist team with unique capabilities and a strong client base, spanning Singapore’s VCC market as well as multinational corporates.”

Gupta added: “Becoming part of Sunera’s global and growing network represents a fantastic opportunity to continue on our journey and offer clients access to a broader range of complementary multijurisdictional solutions.”