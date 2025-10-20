Suntera Global has hired John Hilson as director of business development to oversee growth in the private wealth division.

Hilson will be based in London and will work closely with UK clients, intermediaries and business introducers.

In his new role he will deliver tailored financial strategies and deepen client engagement through his sector knowledge, network of contacts, and track record in business development and growth.

Hilson previously held roles such as regional director, business development director and head of entrepreneurs at firms inckuding Duncan Lawrie, Hampden Bank, and Arbuthnot Latham.

Commenting on the appointment, David Hudson, CEO of Suntera Global, said: “We are delighted to welcome John to the Suntera team. His industry knowledge, strong network of contacts and extensive experience in private banking and wealth management will make him a valuable addition to our private wealth division.

“John's appointment also reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in high-calibre talent to support Suntera’s growth strategy and to the delivery of exceptional and personable service to our clients in the UK and internationally.”