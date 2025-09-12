Sun Life Singapore expands Indexed Universal Life insurance offering

Sun Life Singapore has rolled out two Indexed Universal Life (IUL) insurance solutions for HNW and UHNW clients following the launch of its flagship SunBrilliance IUL insurance solution in 2023.

SunBrilliance IUL II and SunBrilliance Indexed Savings have been created to meet clients’ legacy planning and wealth accumulation needs, the group said.

SunBrilliance IUL II is an enhanced protection offering of the existing SunBrilliance IUL product, while SunBrilliance Indexed Savings is a savings plan that will expand its suite of IUL solutions.

IUL products offer a combination of insurance protection, savings, and investment growth and the uncertain global environment has driven demand for diversified IUL options that cater to clients with varying investment and risk appetites, according to Sunlife.

Christopher Albrecht, CEO at Sun Life Singapore, said: "Our expanded IUL suite is designed to offer the best of both worlds: the security of lifetime protection coupled with market-linked returns.

“By tying these products to the S&P 500 index, we're opening doors to higher potential returns while still providing crucial downside protection.

“This range of IUL solutions allows our clients to tailor their investments to their unique risk appetites and financial goals, especially valuable in today's uncertain economic climate.”