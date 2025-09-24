Sun Life Financial has appointed Sujoy Ghosh as chief executive officer, high net worth, to lead Sun Life’s global HNW business in Hong Kong, Singapore and Bermuda.

Ghosh joins from Citi, where he was most recently head of global insurance and Asia head, business development, Citi Wealth, responsible for the bank’s global insurance operations and business development in Asia.

Prior to joining Citi, Ghosh was the regional head of bancassurance for Allianz in Asia Pacific.

Ghosh joins Sun Life on 4 November and will be based in Singapore, reporting to Manjit Singh, president, Sun Life Asia.

Singh said: “Sujoy brings deep industry expertise, proven leadership and a clear vision for growth.”

“His appointment reflects our commitment to accelerating growth by combining our global scale, expertise and trusted brand, with a sharp focus on the evolving needs of high net worth clients."

“I am incredibly honored and excited to lead Sun Life’s high net worth business and build upon the company’s legacy of excellence,” added Ghosh.

“In today’s dynamic financial landscape, our commitment to providing tailored, innovative, holistic wealth solutions to our high-net-worth clients is more critical than ever.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Sun Life to strengthen our client relationships, drive sustainable growth and set new standards of service and performance in the industry.”