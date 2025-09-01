St. James’s Place has appointed John Elkovich as chief executive officer, Singapore, reporting to Oliver Wickham, partnership director for Asia and the Middle East.

Elkovich joined SJP as head of partnership in September 2024 and was appointed interim CEO of the Singapore office in April this year. Prior to that, he held several senior leadership roles across the financial services industry in both Singapore and Australia.

In his permanent role, effective from today (1 September), Elkovich will lead the Singapore office in identifying and pursuing market opportunities, driving business development, enhancing the client proposition and growing SJP’s partnership of financial advisers.

Wickham said: “John’s proven leadership and deep experience in financial services will be instrumental in guiding our next phase of growth.

“Singapore continues to be a centre of financial advice excellence, and I’m excited to build on that strength – attracting more high-calibre professionals to St. James’s Place as demand for quality advice continues to rise.”

Elkovich added: “I'm honoured to lead SJP’s Singapore office at this pivotal time. Our success is driven by world-class advisers, a strong client-first culture, and rising demand for cross-border expertise.

“As CEO, I’m focused on deepening that impact — by attracting top talent, fostering innovation, and ensuring we remain a trusted partner for clients.”