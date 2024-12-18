St. James’s Place International (SJPI) has become a member of the Association of International Life Offices (AILO).

St. James’s Place International (SJPI) is part of one of the largest advice-led wealth management firms in the UK.

SJPI provides international investment products for the UK, Asia & Middle East markets.

Bob Pain, chief executive of AILO said: "Great to have SJP International as a Full Member of AILO! Welcome to all at the company and do take advantage of the benefits including e learning, webinars, networking meetings, forums and committees!"

AILO also said in a short statement on LinkedIn: "We're delighted to have you on board!"

St. James’s Place International (SJPI) said in its profile on AILO that it was "committed to driving sustainable growth and delivering value for clients".

As reported on sister brand International Adviser, in the first week of this month St James’s Place, which dropped out of the FTSE 100 earlier this year, was confirmed as back in the index.

A cost-cutting plan and rising assets under management have helped bolster the company’s share price by as much as 67.79% in the last six months, putting it back into the FTSE 100.