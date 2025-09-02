International wealth management firm Skybound Wealth has launched MoneyMap, a lifestyle and cashflow modelling tool for advisers.

Developed in-house, the functionality allows clients to visualise their financial future through an interactive roadmap that converts complex scenarios into actionable plans.

Built specifically for the needs of globally mobile clients, MoneyMap incorporates income, expenses, assets, and life milestones into a live model, enabling advisers to demonstrate the long-term impact of decisions, from early retirement and cross-border relocations to funding multi-currency education or leaving an international legacy.

The proprietary tool supports multi-currency modelling, regional tax overlays, and the flexibility to test decisions against multiple market conditions and lifestyle outcomes in real time.

CTO at Skybound Wealth Husain Rangwalla explained that MoneyMap has designed to integrate directly with Plume and the firm’s Salesforce-based client and compliance systems to ensure a consistent process.

“This eliminates duplication, enhances precision, and gives advisers the confidence to deliver tailored advice at speed,” he said.

CEO of Skybound Wealth Mike Coady said: “Our clients are not static. Their income, residency, goals, and even values evolve over time. MoneyMap responds to that by making the planning process dynamic, visual, and truly client-led.

“It’s about clarity, control, and collaboration, and it changes the way advisers and clients work together.”

He added: “We’ve moved beyond the era of templated charts and static documents,” added Mike Coady. “This is what planning in the real world looks like, fluid, collaborative, visual and aligned with how people live today.”