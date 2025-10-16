Skybound Wealth has launched a new initiative with GEMS Education, one of the world’s best known private education providers.

Through the collaboration, GEMS parents will gain exclusive access to Skybound’s financial wellbeing programs and the dedicated support of appointed advisers Simon Athwal, Paul Butler, and Max Gerstein, the company said in a statement announcing the deal.

Skybound point the expat families face unique financial challenges that go far beyond paying school fees, from managing international relocations and cross-border tax obligations to planning for retirement, protecting assets, and building a family legacy, the journey can be complex and uncertain.

This initiative with GEMS Education is designed to give parents clarity, structure, and confidence in overcoming these challenges.

Mike Coady, pictured above, CEO of Skybound Wealth, commented: “Education is one of the biggest investments families make, but it’s only the beginning of their financial journey. By working with GEMS, we’re ensuring parents have the guidance they need - not only to plan for their children’s future, but to protect and grow their family’s wealth across generations.”

The launch of this initiative reflects Skybound Wealth’s wider mission to work alongside leading educational institutions globally. By partnering with respected schools and universities, Skybound aims to make financial planning more accessible and relatable to families at every stage of life.