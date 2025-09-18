Skybound Wealth has appointed Jamie Proctor as the first private wealth adviser within its newly-launched Athletes and Creators division.

The new division focuses on planning tailored for the careers of sports professionals, such as footballers and creators.

Proctor (pictured) was a professional footballer for two decades, playing in English leagues, before moving into financial services. He is a qualified financial planner and holds specialist certifications in investment management and mortgage advice.

He brings first-hand understanding of the challenges footballers face, which he will utilise in his new role.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth, said: “Jamie proves that preparation and education matter as much off the field as on it. He’s lived the highs and challenges of professional sport, and now he brings that insight to athletes and creators who need advice from someone who truly understands their world.

"With Skybound’s global expertise behind him, clients can be confident their wealth is in safe hands, wherever their careers take them.”