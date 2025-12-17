Skybound Wealth, the global wealth advisory brand of the Skybound Wealth Management Group, is opening a new office Spain, as part of its European expansion.

Mijas-based Skybound Insurance Brokers will provide on-the-ground capability across the Costa del Sol and wider Andalusia region, backed by the group’s centralised investment oversight, governance framework and proprietary planning technology.

Clients in Spain will have access to Skybound Wealth’s proprietary advice and planning tools, including MoneyMap, the Plume Advice Suite and the client app, designed specifically for internationally mobile professionals and families.

The Mijas office, due to open shortly, forms part of a wider European build-out, with further announcements expected in early 2026 as Skybound continues to invest in regulated local presence supported by global infrastructure.

Peter Gollogly, regional director at Skybound Wealth, said the group has seen strong demand across Europe this year from clients looking for cross-border advice as well as from advisers looking for a long-term platform.

“Spain was a natural progression for the Skybound Wealth brand as we continue to build depth, scale and credibility across Europe,” he said.

“This expansion isn’t about geography alone, it’s about raising standards, combining local access with global capability, and giving clients confidence that their financial planning is built on structure, discipline and long-term thinking.”