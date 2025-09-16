SEI has joined forces with South African investment management and advisory firm Mentenova to offer global investment solutions to South African investors.

The strategic partnership combines SEI’s actively managed, global, quantitative strategies with Mentenova’s outcome-orientated portfolio construction and manager selection expertise.

The core offering, a global active factor equity strategy from SEI’s quantitative investment management (QIM) team, will be blended with Mentenova’s active satellite managers and passive indexation components.

Ian Love, head of asset management for EMEA at SEI, said: “By combining our global investment expertise with Mentenova’s deep local insight, this collaboration sets us apart, offering not only products, but meaningful relationships built upon understanding and trust.

“It also lays the foundation for future innovation, expanding both firms’ capabilities and enhancing our ability to support clients with comprehensive, forward-thinking investment strategies.”

Francois van Dijk, CIO at Mentenova, added: “Our collaboration with SEI, a backbone of the global financial services industry, is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to South African investors.

“SEI’s investment philosophy and operational framework aligns seamlessly with our focus on goals-driven investment performance, enhanced client outcomes, and ensuring that we are delivering impactful solutions for South African investors.”