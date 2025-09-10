Fintech and asset management giant SEI has expanded its global private banking head Sanjay Sharma’s role to CEO of SEI International, to further advance its work in international markets, including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Luxembourg.

Sharma has been with SEI since 2008 and will continue to lead as Global Head of Private Banking in addition to this expanded role, the company said in a statement announcing the news earlier today.

SEI is a global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry and as of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately US$1.7trn in assets.

Private banking

Sharma will continue to lead SEI’s Private Banking business globally. He will work closely with domestic and international leadership across the company to evolve and implement an integrated business and workforce strategy. Sharma’s focus will be on optimizing SEI’s growth opportunities, maximizing returns on invested capital, and continuing to drive cultural alignment and enterprise positioning.

Commenting on Sharma’s expanded role, CEO Ryan Hicke, said: “Over 30 years, we have demonstrated our commitment to our international markets—investing in our operational footprint, services, and solutions—and a key component of driving future growth globally is expanding our addressable market outside of North America. We believe having an Executive Committee member on the ground, leading our international business strategy, clearly demonstrates our conviction in global expansion opportunities, ensures strategic alignment across teams, and accelerates our growth.

Sharma said: "I am excited to continue working with our global leaders to build an optimal organizational structure, nurture an inclusive, collaborative culture, and drive growth across our international markets. Through an enterprise approach, our clients, employees, and stakeholders will experience the total value of SEI.”

He previously served as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for all of SEI’s platforms and applications IT strategy, execution, and delivery. Prior to joining SEI, he ran a successful consulting business and held several key global delivery positions, including Head of Delivery in Europe for a global ITFS consulting company.