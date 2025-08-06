Octopus-owned investment platform Seccl has appointed Jonathan Dees as UK CEO following David Ferguson’s promotion to executive chairman.

Dees has been acting as interim managing director since June while outgoing CEO Ferguson has been focusing on the firm’s European expansion plans.

Prior to that, Dees was on secondment from Octopus in 2024 supporting Seccl’s operations team, having been COO at Octopus for six years.

Ferguson said: “We’ve been looking for a leader with strong operational focus – someone who ensures we deliver for our customers day in and day out. No-one fits that brief better than Jonathan – and it’s a natural evolution of his existing interim MD role, through which he has already brought renewed focus, clarity and consistency to our delivery.

“He’s an outstanding leader, a wonderful human and someone who is 100% aligned with our values. I can’t wait to work with him full time, while I focus on our future strategy and growth.”

Dees added: “I’m thrilled to be stepping in at such an exciting point in Seccl’s growth journey. With some significant recent milestones and momentum building day by day, the business is truly starting to accelerate.

“I look forward to leading Seccl’s fantastic team to safely scale new heights – freeing up Dave to unlock the enormous opportunities that lie ahead.”