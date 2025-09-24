Schroders has unveiled its first active ETFs in Europe following active ETF launches in the US and Australia.

The products provide access to two of the asset manager’s equities and fixed income strategies through an ETF wrapper.

Managed by Lukas Kamblevicius, co-head of Schroders’ quantitative equity products (QEP) investment team, the Schroder ETFs ICAV - Schroder Global Equity Active UCITS ETF will adopt the Schroder QEP Global Core strategy.

This is an actively managed strategy covering a global universe of approximately 15,000 stocks. The strategy aims to deliver consistent outperformance across a range of market environments with lower relative risk to its MSCI World benchmark.

The Schroder ETFs ICAV – Schroder Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF is a pure global investment grade strategy without exposure to high yield securities or other off-benchmark bonds. The ETF will have limited benchmark relative risk, maintaining a low level of tracking error.

The fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Corporate Index (hedged to USD).

Schroder ETFs ICAV – Schroder Global Equity Active UCITS ETF will list on XETRA Deutsche Borse on 26 September and will be shortly joined by Schroder ETFs ICAV – Schroder Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF. These listings will be followed by further listings on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and SIX Swiss Exchange.

Johanna Kyrklund, group CIO at Schroders, said: “We are building on the decade of experience we already have offering active ETFs by bringing two of our equities and fixed income strategies to a broader audience, through European domiciled ETF wrappers.

“These launches will ensure our clients can benefit from the flexibility and accessibility of an ETF wrapper, as well as the potential superior returns delivered by our active investing edge.”

Meagen Burnett, chief financial officer at Schroders, added: “This key milestone demonstrates our ability to harness the scale of Schroders’ investment and operating platforms to enhance the distribution access points for existing and new clients. This allows us to offer our active investment edge in a new wrapper.

“Our European active ETF launches will enable us to reach more investors and further reinforce our commitment to moving at pace and offering the variety of investment tools and differentiated returns our clients increasingly expect.”