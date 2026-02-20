Schroders Capital has appointed Sabrina Meng as its new head of business development in Asia, where she will be responsible for leading fundraising for the firm's private debt and credit alternatives business.

Meng will join Schroders Capital, Schroders' $111.8bn private markets arm, on 2 March from Oaktree Capital, where she helped build out the firm’s Asia franchise, including overseeing fundraising across Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Meng will drive Asia fundraising for Schroders Capital’s private credit business, which has $41.6bn in assets under management. She will also be responsible for spearheading business development and sales efforts across Asia.

She will be based in Hong Kong and will report into Ingo Heinen, global head of Schroders Capital business development.

“This is an exciting hire that brings proven expertise and fundraising success to Schroders Capital, adding to the depth and breadth across our specialist business development team,” said Heinen.