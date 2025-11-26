Schroders has hired Dan Morris as head of investment to bolster the investment management firm’s bespoke client solutions focusing on public markets.

In the new role, Morris will draw on Schroders’ active management capabilities, including strategic modelling, asset allocation, derivatives, quantitative techniques and sustainable investment.

Morris will also play a pivotal role in transforming how the firm deploys technology such as AI to package these services into bespoke client solutions through its operating and technology platform.

Most recently Morris was CIO, systematic investments, at Allspring Global Investments and led the UK office, but he worked at Schroders earlier in his career, managing LDI Solutions in London and US Portfolio Solutions in New York.

Upon his return to Schroders on 5 January, he will report to Johanna Kyrklund, group CIO.

Kyrklund said: “We are delighted to welcome Dan back to Schroders. He is a highly experienced quant investor, and his innovative approach and client-focused mindset will be invaluable as we build on our market-leading capabilities to scale our platform and support continued growth.

“Staying close to our client needs is critical and Dan’s experience will help us break new ground in delivering value for clients worldwide.”

Morris added: “The opportunity to return to such an incredible team of investors, to scale its capabilities and contribute to the growth of the business globally is an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to rejoining the team in 2026.”