Asset manager Schroders has appointed Marita McGinley as its new head of operations for Asia Pacific, effective September 1.

The firm said she will be based in Singapore and report to the global head of platform services, Dionne Smith, and global head of platform change, Keith Frimpong.

She will take on the new role alongside her existing role as global head of digital assets strategy. McGinley joined Schroders in 2016, relocating from London to Singapore in 2023.

"We are delighted to announce Marita’s appointment following a highly competitive selection process," said Gopi Mirchandani, head of client group Asia at Schroders.

"Her leadership in digital assets, combined with her ability to navigate the region’s evolving landscape, uniquely positions her to lead our operational platform and reaffirm our commitment to Asia Pacific as a strategic hub for excellence and innovation."