Rathbones Asset Management (AM) has launched a new fund, the Rathbone SICAV Asia Equity Fund, broadening its Luxembourg Funds SICAV range.

The fund is managed by Lisa Lim and is an actively managed portfolio of typically 25-35 holdings.

The portfolio is bottom-up-driven and is focused on companies with high-quality and innovative business models, robust governance frameworks and proven management teams, and strong balance sheets, the firm said.

Lim said: “Asia represents not only the fastest growing region in the world but also acts as a centre of innovation and technological leadership.

"We believe now is an inflection point in the region as its focus on innovation matures and becomes a true engine of growth for the long-term.

"Our approach is to identify quality businesses with sustainable competitive advantages, robust governance and the ability to deliver long-term returns for our clients.”

She joined Rathbones in March 2025, having previously worked at Prusik Investment Management where she was a partner and portfolio manager.