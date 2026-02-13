The Quilter Foundation, the charitable arm of wealth manager Quilter, has launch of a new financial education strategy, including allocating £3m to financial education and £1m to additional grants that will support a range of charitable organisations.

Under its new strategy, the Quilter Foundation will spearhead the launch of a new ‘Financial Education in Schools’ initiative to deliver financial education to students across the UK, in partnership with Money Ready.

It will also offer grants of up to £1m to support large-scale UK financial education programmes delivered by specialist charities, which will provide financial education to people at key life moments such as entering the workforce and retirement planning.

The Quilter Foundation has so far donated over £4.3m to its charity partners and local organisations, and has supported over 100,000 individuals.

Steven Levin (pictured), CEO of Quilter and chairman of the Quilter Foundation, said: “There is a severe lack of financial education and, consequently, financial capability in the UK. The final curriculum review at the end of last year represented a landmark moment in that it acknowledged that financial education is not a luxury but a necessity.

"However, while receiving such support in schools is vital, for many people the time has already passed. We are determined to help plug this gap, and prevent the next generation from suffering the same fate.

"Delivering financial education at pivotal moments in people’s lives will ensure more people in the UK are better equipped to build a plan for their money that not only serves them now but sets them up for a better financial future too.”