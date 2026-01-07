Quilter Cheviot poaches Hargreaves Lansdown analyst

Quilter Cheviot has nabbed Hargreaves Lansdown's Joseph Hill for its fund research team.

Hill was a senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown having joined as an investment graduate in 2017.

In his new role as fund research analyst, Hill will oversee several areas including UK equity, reviewing potential investment opportunities for inclusion within client portfolios and in-house strategies. He will report to head of investment fund research Matt Ennion.

Ennion said: “We are delighted to welcome Joseph to Quilter Cheviot. He brings extensive investment analysis and fund selection experience with a strong track record and will be a valuable member of the team.”

Hill added: “I am pleased to be joining such a well renowned research team at what is an exciting time for the business.

“I am committed to achieving excellent client outcomes, and I look forward to meeting and working with our clients and investment managers as we move into 2026.”