Quilter Cheviot has appointed Nick Wood as its new head of regional offices.

Wood (pictured above) has been with Quilter Cheviot since 2012, serving as the head of investment fund research, where he has curated the firm’s well established fund research team and implemented a robust fund selection process.

As head of regional offices, Wood will be responsible for developing and maintaining the business plan for the regional private client investment management teams. He will also sit on the Quilter Cheviot Executive Committee.

Subject to regulatory approval, Wood will begin his role as head of regional offices on 1 January 2025.

Wood and Richard Thorn, who is stepping down from the role after nearly 40 years at Quilter Cheviot, will work closely to ensure a smooth transition period until the end of Q1 2025, when Thorn will retire from the business.

Matt Ennion (pictured below) has been appointed as Nick Wood’s successor and will take over as Quilter Cheviot’s head of investment fund research in January.

Ennion will lead the nine-strong fund research team, providing recommendations to support the investment managers within Quilter Cheviot, and will be responsible for the investment process within the context of fund research.

Ennion joined Quilter Cheviot in 2019 as a senior investment analyst. He is the chair of its Alternatives Investment Committee and a member of both the Investment Funds and Asset Allocation Committees. He brings significant experience to the role, including his five years at Quilter Cheviot and previous positions as investment director at both Walker Crips and Baker Tilly Investment Solutions, as well as head of fund research at Bordier UK.

Andrew McGlone, chief executive officer at Quilter Cheviot, said: “We are pleased to appoint Nick Wood as our new head of regional offices after an extensive recruitment process. Nick will bring a fresh, analytical perspective to our regionally based UK investment management teams, supported by his deep understanding of Quilter Cheviot and its operations.

“Matt Ennion, with his extensive experience, is well positioned to succeed Nick. Having worked closely with the nine-strong team for several years, Matt’s strong relationships with our investment managers will serve him well in the new role.

“I also want to express my gratitude to Richard Thorn for his steadfast commitment to Quilter Cheviot over nearly four decades. We wish him all the very best for a long and healthy retirement.”

Nick Wood, head of regional offices at Quilter Cheviot, said: “I am delighted to take on the role as head of regional offices. With over 12 years at Quilter Cheviot and having collaborated with our regional teams during this time, I look forward to working even more closely with them to support our regional development in what is an exciting time for the business.”