Progeny has appointed Chris Guy as the new CEO of its Singapore office.

Meanwhile, Progeny in Singapore has also become an International Professional Partner Firm (IPPF) with the Chartered Insurance Institute – a voluntary commitment to maintaining and enhancing professional standards.

The Fry Group was acquired by Progeny in 2022, and now trades under the Progeny name.

Guy (pictured) joins Progeny after a career in the financial markets and brings a significant amount of leadership experience gained in a number of global financial services firms and investment banks, including Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and Citibank.

Having begun his career in London, he has been based in Asia Pacific for nearly two decades working in COO, country and regional management roles.

Guy said: “The opportunity to run the Progeny Singapore office is a fantastic prospect. It’s an exciting time to work in an exciting business, as Progeny begins to build and develop its international presence. As a team we’re very motivated to design and deliver an exceptional proposition and to keep standards consistently high for our clients.

“I look forward to contributing to the next stage of our growth in Singapore and being part of the broader goal of rolling out Progeny’s unique professional advisory proposition to the global market.”

Neil Moles, CEO of Progeny, said: “It’s great to welcome Chris to Progeny. He’ll bring a vast amount of experience gained in senior management roles in global financial services firms, along with a deep knowledge of Singapore and Asia.

“Developing and growing our presence Singapore is a fundamental part of our global growth ambitions as we build out our international business. With a talented team, a refreshed brand and Chris in post, I look forward to this next stage of our journey.”

As already one of the largest Chartered firms in the UK, achieving IPPF status brings Progeny’s international office in Singapore, along with its offices in United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Belgium, into alignment.

This reflects its desire to drive professional standards and deliver a first class service for clients in the UK and around the globe.

President of the CII, Ian Callaghan, comments: “We are proud to welcome Progeny to our community of International Professional Partner Firms (IPPFs). IPPFs hold a commitment to the CII Code of Ethics, in the interest of building public trust in the sector. They are recognised as market leaders in upholding professional standards, as well as the professional development of their people, and providing exceptional customer outcomes.”

Progeny CEO, Neil Moles, adds: “We’ve been working very closely with the CII and becoming an International Professional Partner Firm represents the next stage of our Chartered journey as a global financial advisory firm.

“We firmly believe that both Corporate and individual Chartered status are the engine to professionalising the advice industry and ultimately paving the way for financial planners to be recognised in the same way as the other professions.

“Looking forward, if we want to continue to raise standards and attract the next generation of clients and advisers, we need to be intentional about it and be clear about what we stand for in terms of professionalism, ethics and values, both in the UK and internationally.”