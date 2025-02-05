HRH Princess Royal has officially unveils the new office at 20 Finsbury Circus in the city of London for private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham.

Patron of international development charity, Transaid, she met with board members and the bank’s employees including Arbuthnot Banking Group’s chairman, Sir Henry Angest, and Arbuthnot Latham’s chief executive Officer, Andrew Salmon.

The bank, which has a heritage dating back to 1833, has delivered exceptional growth in recent years and the move to 20 Finsbury Circus has enabled all 600 London-based employees to come together in one City location. The move to Finsbury Circus reflects the Bank’s confidence in the City of London.

The statement further said the new office embodies the quality and permanence clients associate with the bank and will allow it to offer modern facilities to its clients and employees, enabling Arbuthnot to continue to grow its business which is built around providing high quality service and relationship banking.

Sir Henry Angest (pictured), chairman of Arbuthnot Banking Group, said: “We are honoured that HRH The Princess Royal has led the official opening of our new headquarters in Finsbury Circus. This occasion marks a significant milestone in our bank’s long history, and it is a moment of great pride for everyone involved. HRH Princess Anne’s visit reflects the enduring values of tradition, service, and excellence that our organisation prides itself upon.”

Andrew Salmon, chief executive of Arbuthnot Latham, said: “Our state-of-the-art premises support our mission to be the leading human scale, full-service relationship bank powered by modern technology. Strong, meaningful relationships with our clients are at the core of our business, and so we are pleased to enhance the client experience further with expanded and upgraded meeting and hospitality spaces at a time when much of the industry opts to move as many client interactions as possible online.”