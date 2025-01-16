Premier Miton Group, the AIM quoted fund management group, today (16 January) reported £33m of net outflows for the first quarter of the current financial year ending 30 September 2025.

It saw £10.7bn AuM at 31 December 2024 compared to the same figure at 30 September 2024 and net inflows into open-ended funds and segregated mandates during November and December 2024.

Mike O'Shea (pictured), chief executive officer, said: "We are pleased to report a somewhat better quarter in terms of fund flows. Uncertainty ahead of the UK budget was evident during October and this resulted in net outflows during the month.

"However, it was pleasing to note that flows turned slightly positive in both November and December. This was largely driven by positive flow into our US equity, Diversified multi-asset, fixed income and absolute return strategies alongside continued outflows from our UK equity strategies.

"The net result for the quarter was an outflow of £33 million which is a noticeable improvement on recent quarters. We were also pleased to see continuing demand for our absolute return strategies with an additional $50 million secured for an existing mandate during the period which was invested in early January.

“With our diversified product mix and an absolute focus on delivering strong investment performance we are well placed to benefit from an improving flow environment.

"We have several strategies with strong investment performance that sit in key demand pools here in the UK and we are positive on the outlook for fund flows in these areas.

We also continue to develop our presence in international markets with several funds registered in South Africa and new fund launches planned to meet investor demand within our Dublin UCITS."