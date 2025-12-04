Premier Miton Group has appointed Christopher Williams to the Board as non-executive director and chair designate to succeed Robert Colthorpe.

Colthorpe's nine-year term as non-executive director with four-years as senior independent director, followed by five-years as chair, will be concluding on 4 February 2026 at the company’s next annual general meeting (AGM).

Williams will stand for election at the 2026 AGM and, if elected, will move into the role of chair of the board with effect from the end of the AGM.

Williams has held senior investment banking advisory positions at Goldman Sachs, Citi, Credit Suisse, Perella Weinberg Partners and Deutsche Bank, and also served as a council member of Imperial College London and chaired the board of the university’s endowment fund.

Premier Miton's CEO Mike O’Shea said: “We are pleased to welcome Chris to the board. He has a wealth of experience in the financial sector as well as extensive corporate finance expertise, which will prove particularly valuable as we pursue further growth opportunities.

"We are also very grateful to Robert for his unwavering support over the last nine years. He leaves Premier Miton in good stead, with a strong balance sheet, an experienced leadership team and significant opportunities for organic and inorganic growth”.