Praxis has appointed Neil McPartland as director of its private wealth and corporate services team in Geneva.

A qualified accountant, McPartland (pictured) has 20 years of experience across trust, accounting and financial product trading, most recently as associate director at Saffery and prior that a ten year stint at HSBC.

During his tenure at Saffery, he managed a diverse portfolio of multi-jurisdictional, multi-asset class structures, leading a team of trust officers and accountants. He also chaired the local Investment Committee and was instrumental in restructuring two complex trusts, achieving formal approval from the Royal Court of Jersey.

In his new role, he will contribute to the Geneva operation’s strategic direction, management and performance. His responsibilities include driving business growth and enhancing client satisfaction, as well as managing key client relationships and working with external advisers to strengthen connections.

McPartland said: "I am thrilled to be joining Praxis and look forward to working closely with the team in Geneva as we continue to contribute to the success of the Group. Praxis’ holistic approach to private wealth was a huge draw for me, and I am excited to be part of a global firm that is so committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients."

Managing director in Geneva, Hakim Berhoune, added: "We are pleased to welcome Neil to the Praxis team. His wealth of experience and leadership skills will support our growth strategy and help maintain the highest standards of service for our clients. He is a great asset to the Group."

Praxis is an independent leading provider of bespoke professional services to private individuals, families and international corporate clients. In Geneva, where it has operated since 2008, it was one of the first trustees licenced by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under new regulations introduced in 2020.