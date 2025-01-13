Praxis has completed its acquisition of Dubai-based corporate and family office services provider Sandshore Services Limited (Sandshore).

As part of the acquisition, Sandshore’s managing partner, Nina Sidalova, along with four other highly experienced and multilingual professionals have joined the Group and relocated to its offices in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai.

Dan Toft (pictured), director and senior executive officer of Praxis UAE said: 'We are hugely excited to welcome Sandshore to the Praxis Group. Nina and her specialist team add greatly to the strong blend of local knowledge and international expertise we have on the ground, and we look forward to working alongside them and their clients as we move forwards.'

'Sandshore’s excellent track record and market knowledge are an asset to the Group, and the acquisition reinforces our commitment to enhancing our service offering of bespoke corporate administration and wealth structuring solutions in this dynamic and rapidly growing region.'

Nina Sidalova, managing partner of Sandshore and non-executive director of Praxis UAE, said: 'Our clients will benefit from the wider range of services provided by Praxis, delivered by a team with deep expertise and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Joining forces with Praxis opens exciting opportunities for innovation and growth.'

The completion forms part of the group’s strategic objectives in the Middle East market where is has operated since 2013.

Praxis further said the acquisition enabled it to offer corporate services in mainland UAE, as well as in the ADGM and DMCC free zones it already operates in, expanding its footprint in the region and supporting its ambitious growth plans.