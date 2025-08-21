The stockholders of the Pioneer High Income Fund have approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, following a special meeting on August 20.

The closed-end fund, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will liquidate its portfolio in preparation for distributing its cash to the stockholders of the fund.

The fund plans to direct the transfer agent to close the books on its shares at the close of business on September 25. The fund's last day of secondary market trading will also be around this date.

The fund will cease trading on the NYSE from September 26.