Liontrust

Liontrust fund manager Phil Milburn will be retiring from the global fixed income team at the end of July for health reasons.

The asset manager has also announced plans to merge its fixed income fund managers and analysts in Edinburgh into a single Liontrust fixed income team on 1 April.

The fixed income team will combine the existing resources, research, and expertise of the nine managers and analysts to manage assets across sustainable, investment grade, high yield, and government bonds on a global basis across risk and duration horizons.

Milburn, who has been at Liontrust for eight years, will see his duties as head of rates within the multi-asset team absorbed by the expanded team.

Simon Clements has also been promoted to co-fund manager of the SF European Growth, GF SF Pan European Growth, UK Ethical and SF UK Growth funds alongside Peter Michaelis – head of the sustainable investment team – with Martyn Jones now leading on thematic equity research on a global basis.

All equity analysts in the sustainable investment team will now report to Clements.

Liontrust CEO John Ions said: “Liontrust’s expanded fixed income capability will be of great benefit to our clients.

“The team will now be better able to leverage their expertise and research across the different fixed income asset classes and markets and to expand the strategies we can offer.

“We want to thank Phil for his significant contribution to Liontrust and wish him all the very best for a well-deserved retirement.”

Edmond de Rothschild

Edmond de Rothschild has appointed Hamza Hamza as head of investment advisory in Dubai as part of its business development plans.

Hamza joins the exclusive advisory team and will lead the investment advisory division in Dubai. He will report to Xavier Rives, Edmond de Rothschild’s head of advisory Switzerland.

Hamza was previously at Nomura International Wealth Management in Dubai, where he served as investment advisor, executive director, since 2023.

Jonathan Atlani, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Middle East, said: “With nearly two decades of experience in capital markets and wealth management in the Gulf region, Hamza is the right person to lead the next phase of development of our investment advisory business in Dubai.

“His track record in portfolio construction, structured solutions and client development will be a key asset as we continue to grow our presence in the region and deliver high conviction, cross asset advice to our clients.”

Equiom

Equiom Isle of Man has hired Michael McHale as senior manager, corporate services, as the corporate services provider looks to enhance its corporate services offering across the Crown Dependencies.

The appointment marks McHale’s return to Equiom after six years. He was most recently senior manager at Manavia and prior to that held the same role at IQ-EQ.

McHale joins the Isle of Man corporate services leadership team, led by executive director and head of corporate services, Isle of Man, Carolyn Gelling and supported by long-standing senior professionals including Emma Corlett, Jill Turner, Mary Craven, and executive director Rob Cattle.

Gelling said: “Equiom has always been about combining technical capability with global reach.

“Michael’s return not only adds capacity but also brings valuable perspective as we continue to support clients operating in an increasingly complex environment.”