LFDE

La Financière de l’Échiquier (LFDE) has appointed Anne-Sophie Girault as head of international development. With over 25 years of experience in asset management, she will be responsible for strengthening LFDE’s international presence and structuring its development strategy in Europe and beyond. Anne-Sophie Girault took up her new role on 7 April and has joined LFDE’s Executive Committee.

“By creating the role of Head of International Development and appointing Anne-Sophie to this position, LFDE is taking a decisive step in its clearly stated ambition to accelerate its international growth. Anne-Sophie’s deep knowledge of international markets and proven leadership will be key assets in strengthening our position and appeal to investors across Europe,” said Olivier de Berranger, Chief Executive Officer of LFDE.

Prior to joining LFDE, Anne-Sophie Girault was Managing Director, Head of Continental Europe at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, where she oversaw the business strategy for Continental Europe, representing more than $30 billion in assets under management, and managed a team of more than 30 people. She has also held senior positions at Aviva Investors, Fidelity International and ABN AMRO Asset Management.

Emirates Family Office Association

The Emirates Family Office Association has appointed Dr. Ahmed Al Banna as chairman of the board.

With nearly four decades of leadership experience across the UAE and Gulf region, His Excellency Ahmed Al Banna has held senior roles in government and served as a former ambassador for the United Arab Emirates. At the forefront of numerous global organizations aligned with the UAE, HE Al Banna has been instrumental in strengthening the nation’s global partnerships and driving prominent families and businesses to the UAE and the region.

He has played a key role in advancing the UAE's position as a hub for innovation, investment, and collaboration. His expertise spans fostering international relations, promoting sustainable growth, and integrating traditional values with forward-looking strategies, ensuring the UAE’s reputation as a center of excellence and opportunity.

EFOA’s Founder, Adam Ladjadj, will become vice chairman. He will continue his hands-on role in the Association – sharing his Family Office expertise and strategic guidance.

Adam Ladjadj, founder and vice chairman of EFOA, said: “We are honoured to welcome His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Banna as Chairman of the Board - a significant moment for the Emirates Family Office Association. His leadership, vision, and dedication to our mission uniquely positions him during this pivotal time for our organization and the wider Family Office sector.

“I am extremely proud of the Association’s huge progress to date. Our strategy has always been to be a Family Office ecosystem enabler, and we are going from strength to strength in this. I look forward to working very closely with His Excellency and our super-talented Board in these exciting times for the Association.”

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, Chairman of EFOA, commented: “Family businesses and leaders increasingly need support, guidance and new collaboration and partnership opportunities – while navigating the complex world of long-term stewardship, legacy, succession, ownership, and wealth management. I look forward to this new chapter with the support of Adam in his role as Vice Chairman.”

Raymond James Wealth Management and Charles Stanley

Raymond James Wealth Management and Charles Stanley have appointed Kim Jenson as interim CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

This comes as Paul Abberley, who has been chief executive officer since 2017, is stepping down with immediate effect.

Sandy Kinney Pritchard, board of directors chairperson, said: “Paul has been instrumental in laying the foundation for a successful integration.

“We are grateful for Paul’s 11 years of significant contribution to Charles Stanley and Raymond James Wealth Management, and his commitment to innovation in client propositions and service provision.”