People Moves: Bordier & Cie, Stonehage Fleming, Manulife, Anderson Strathern

We round up job changes across the industry

Bordier & Cie UK

Wealth and investment manager Bordier & Cie UK has nabbed Aberdeen’s Jason Day as head of fund research.

Day was a senior investment manager at Aberdeen, specialising in fund research, manager selection, investment strategy and model portfolio construction, having joined the firm in 2011. Prior to that he held roles at Allenbridge Group and Deloitte.

In his new role, which takes effect on 1 April, Day will work alongside CIO Mark Robinson and other members of the investment committee on investment strategy, asset allocation and portfolio construction.

Robinson said: “Jason is a deeply experienced investment professional, with strong analytical, portfolio management and construction skills. He will, I am sure, bring new ideas to the table as to how we can optimise our asset allocation decisions to the benefit of our clients, think more tactically around clients’ requirements, and how best to construct our various investment propositions in this fast-evolving marketplace.”

Stonehage Fleming

Stonehage Fleming has appointed Gerrit Smit, founder and lead portfolio manager of the $4bn group’s Global Best Ideas Equity Strategy (GBI), as chairman of the group’s global equity management business and its investment committee.

Carolyn Bell, currently deputy portfolio manager of GBI, will succeed Smit as lead portfolio manager, assuming responsibility for the day-to-day management of the fund and other collective vehicles with the same investment strategy.

Bell joined Stonehage Fleming Investment Management (SFIM) in April 2024 and became deputy portfolio manager of GBI in October 2024. The changes take effect on unit on 14 April.

Graham Wainer, CEO investment management, said: “We are delighted that Gerrit is becoming chairman in April to lead the global equity management business through the next stage of its growth and development. There is no better or more knowledgeable person to take on this crucial role.

“We place great emphasis on succession planning across our business, and we are thrilled to announce that Carolyn Bell will succeed Gerrit as Lead Portfolio Manager of GBI. Having worked closely with Gerrit and the team for some time, she is very much steeped in the GBI philosophy and approach, which will ensure the transition will be a seamless one for our clients.”

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau has promoted Wilton Kee to deputy CEO in addition to his existing role as chief financial officer for Hong Kong and Macau.

In the expanded leadership role, Kee will work closely with CEO Patrick Graham to drive enterprise integration, strengthen management oversight, and advance alignment on strategic and operational priorities.

Kee will continue to lead the company's finance function, overseeing financial accounting and reporting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, corporate actuarial, capital and asset‑liability management, and other finance‑related activities.

Graham said: "Wilton is an exceptional leader whose diversified expertise, strategic vision, and ability to bring teams together have helped shape our success.

"From actuarial pricing and product development to expanding our health business – and more recently in his role as CFO – he has consistently reinforced our market position and financial stewardship. His expanded role reflects the meaningful impact he continues to make across our business, and I'm confident he will further enhance our execution as we advance our long‑term growth priorities."

Anderson Strathern Asset Management

Anderson Strathern Asset Management (ASAM) has named Arlene Ewing as managing director as it looks to expand its services across Scotland.

Ewing was formerly the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment’s (CISI) president for Scotland and won CISI Mentor of the Year in 2025.

In her new role Ewing will oversee ASAM’s dual-led model combining financial planning and discretionary fund management.

Ewing said: “It is an exciting time to join Anderson Strathern Asset Management, an independent Scottish firm that has the enviable power to put its clients and people at the heart of its services in terms of the advisory offering and its expertise across Anderson Strathern specialisms.

“This is set to be another challenging year for many individuals who are anxious to know how to plan and protect the futures of themselves and their families. Like many sectors, the rapid development of modern technology means we have impressive tools and solutions to help manage assets, but ultimately human expertise is what people want – and it is what we prioritise at ASAM.”