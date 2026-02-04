Arendt

Luxembourg-based law firm Arendt has appointed three partners and two associate partners as it seeks to further develop its strategy.

Lorraine Chéry, Błażej Gładysz-Lehmann and Yves Philippart de Foy have joined the firm as partners and Arnaud Huguenel and Alexandra Leininger as associate partners.

Chéry is a partner in the employment law, pensions and benefits practice, Gładysz-Lehmann is a partner in the corporate law, mergers and acquisitions practice, and Philippart de Foy and Huguenel are partner and associate partner respectively in the tax law practice.

Leininger is an associate partner at Arendt Regulatory & Consulting, where she heads the cross-border fund marketing and distribution practice.

A spokesperson for the legal, regulatory and advisory services firm said: “These appointments underscore Arendt's commitment to further developing its strategy, which is aimed at providing clients with comprehensive guidance across all facets of their projects, showcasing the breadth of our expertise and support.”

Fidelity International

Fidelity International has hired Elly Irving as director of stewardship to support the firm’s corporate engagement activity across EMEA and the Americas.

In her new role, Irving will ensure the firm drives meaningful progress on the ESG issues most important to its clients and will help strengthen Fidelity’s stewardship and ESG capabilities globally.

Irving, who was previously director of stewardship at Lazard Asset Management, will be based in London and report into Flora Wang, head of stewardship.

Jenn-Hui Tan, chief sustainability officer at Fidelity International, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Elly to the team and look forward to working closely with her. Her extensive experience and leadership in stewardship and investment-focused ESG integration will enable us to continue developing our global stewardship approach to meet evolving client needs.”

Julius Baer Group

Julius Baer Group’s Richard Campbell-Breeden will be stepping down from his role as vice chairman at the next AGM having decided not to seek re-election.

He will be succeeded by Juerg Hunziker to ensure the board continues to have permanent senior representation within Switzerland, a critical growth market for the firm – subject to his re-election as a board director by shareholders.

Urban Angehrn will also join the board as an independent non-executive director from the 2026 AGM, subject to shareholder approval.

Sir Noel Quinn, chairman of the board of directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “I would like to express my deep gratitude to Richard for his many important and valuable contributions to Julius Baer over the last eight years.

“I am delighted that Juerg has agreed to succeed Richard as vice chairman. I have seen first-hand the value of Juerg’s 40 years of technology and financial services knowledge, both internationally and in Switzerland, as well as his experience as a CEO building high-quality customer-focused organisations.

He added: “I am also pleased to welcome Urban to the Board. I am confident that he will further strengthen the Board’s oversight of the business and experience of financial services in Switzerland.”