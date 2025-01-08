Partners Capital, a global investment firm with over $60bn of assets under management on behalf of endowments, foundations, family offices and high net worth individuals, has made seven promotions into its senior leadership team including two partners and five managing directors.

The new partners are Lenia Ascenso and Leslie Fitzgerald.

Ascenso joined Partners Capital in 2021 to establish and lead the investment operations function. With 25 years of senior investment operations experience at firms such as NEPC, JP Morgan, and Wellington, she brought invaluable expertise to the team. She is based in its Boston office.

Fitzgerald joined the firm in 2017 from Cambridge Associates and has been an integral part of our Client CIO team overseeing several of our private and institutional clients in North America. She is based in its Boston office.

The five newly appointed managing directors are from its UK and US teams, namely Sameer Bahl (Boston), Jonny Brooks (London), Lauren Kirby (New York), Joe Mason (London) and Amar Patel (London).

Bahl, who joined Partners Capital in 2019, is a Client CIO who works with several institutional and private clients in the US in addition to being a portfolio manager for our flagship liquid multi-asset class vehicle. Previously, he held roles at Fidelity Investments and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Brooks, who joined Partners Capital in 2020, provides strategic advice on global legal matters. He brings over a decade of experience from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Addleshaw Goddard LLP, and Nabarro LLP.

Kirby, who joined Partners Capital in 2016, is a Client CIO for educational endowments, foundations, and private clients. She previously worked as an Investment Analyst at GCM Grosvenor.

Mason, who joined Partners Capital in 2015, is a Client CIO for major institutional and private clients in addition to being a thought leader on portfolio construction. Previously, he was an equity research analyst at BGR Asset Management.

Patel, who joined Partners Capital in 2014, is a Client CIO for institutional and family office clients in addition to being a thought leader on portfolio construction and a portfolio manager for our flagship liquid multi-asset class vehicle. His previous experience includes managing multi-asset portfolios at Barclays Private Bank.

Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital said: “We are delighted to announce these seven promotions to our global leadership team.

"Each of these individuals have made significant contributions to our firm in each of their fields alongside being great role models who have helped nurture our people and culture. I look forward to seeing their continued impact as they play a pivotal role in driving our success in the coming years.”