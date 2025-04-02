Premier invitation-only gathering brings together elite family office investors and innovative asset managers on 9-11 June at Encore Boston Harbor Hotel, US.

Marcus evans, celebrating its 40th year of delivering premium business events, announces the 2025 Private Wealth Management Summit, an exclusive gathering designed for leading family office investors and innovative fund managers.

This invitation-only summit will address critical challenges and opportunities in the post-2024 election investment landscape.

The summit's carefully curated agenda focuses on pressing issues facing wealth management leaders in 2025, including:

Post-Election 2024 implications for tax policies and market dynamics

AI-Driven transformation in investment strategies and client experience

Strategic asset allocation amid global uncertainty

Sustainability and ESG integration

Private credit markets and alternative investments

Intergenerational wealth transfer strategies

“I found the Private Wealth Management Summit to be exceptional in every investing area. The people attending were friendly, knowledgeable and a pleasure to interact with.” - Chairman, Kriegsman Family Office

The summit will feature an exclusive lineup of speakers and panelists from leading family offices and innovative asset management firms. Some speakers include:

Frank Abagnale, Renowned Cyber-Crime & Fraud Prevention Expert, Best-selling Author of the Memoir ‘Catch Me if You Can’

Frank Brochin, Chief Investment Officer, Focus Partners

Jeffrey Heisler, Partner, Managing Director, TwinFocus

Karen Glassman, Managing Director, NewEdge Wealth

Event Details:

What: Private Wealth Management Summit 2025

Who: Leading family office investors and innovative asset managers

Format: Invitation-only premium summit

Focus: Essential intelligence and strategic connections for wealth management leaders

For more information about the Private Wealth Management Summit or to request an invitation, please contact Leyana Daccache at [email protected]

About Marcus Evans:

For 40 years, Marcus Evans has been a global leader in the production of premium business events. The organization is renowned for creating powerful alliances between North America's leading family wealth investors and innovative service providers, facilitating strategic connections that drive organizational growth and success.

