Parmenion has teamed up with Mabel Insights to provide advisers with portfolio analysis tools.

By integrating Mabel’s technology with its platform, Parmenion says it can arm advisers with data to better inform their decisions and serve their clients more effectively.

Mabel Insights is a free-to-use service that facilitates comparisons of model portfolios and multi-asset funds across the market.

The new tools and features that advisers using the Parmenion platform will be able to access include:

Risk profiling

Cashflow modelling

Portfolio benchmarks

Detailed performance data

Portfolio insight including asset allocation, risk metrics, portfolio changes

Monthly factsheets to support suitability assessments and client communications

Branded reports

Fact find

Mike Morrow, chief commercial officer at Parmenion, said the adviser platform had received positive feedback on the efficacy of the tools.

“Supporting advisers is a cornerstone of our business so we are delighted to have partnered with Mabel Insights to give advisers access to its high-quality suite of analytical tools.

“Mabel’s technology integrates seamlessly with our platform and gives advisers the right data so they can make informed decisions and deliver value to their clients.”

Martin Coyle, director at Mabel Insights, added: “At Mabel our vision is to open up the MPS universe, bringing clarity and transparency to what can be an opaque marketplace.

“By removing some of the inefficiencies in asset management we are removing barriers to financial advisers being able to access the information they need to conduct their business efficiently.”