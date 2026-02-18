Pantheon adds four new partners in Asia and LatAM

Private markets investment firm Pantheon has announced the promotion of four new partners.

These include:

Scott Hong was promoted to partner in Pantheon’s Client Solutions Team. He is Head of South Korea and leads Pantheon’s client engagement in the region. Scott is based in Korea and joined Pantheon in 2021.

Victor Mayer was promoted to partner in Pantheon’s Client Solutions Team, where he leads Pantheon’s international private wealth team. He is currently based in Singapore and joined Pantheon in 2021.

Kunal Sood was promoted to partner in Pantheon’s Asia Investment Team. He is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing investment opportunities across the Asia Pacific region. Kunal is based in Singapore and joined Pantheon in 2013.

Ana Zarruk was promoted to partner in Pantheon’s Client Solutions Team. Ana leads Pantheon’s client development and relations in Latin America. She is based in Bogota and joined Pantheon in 2012.

Kathryn Leaf, Pantheon’s CEO, said: “Pantheon’s leadership position in pioneering solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs is built on the strength of our global team.

“As our reputation as a preeminent secondaries investor across private markets continues to expand in growing markets and channels around the world, we are pleased to recognise the contributions of our new partners in key regions such as Asia and Latin America, and channels such as private wealth. Congratulations to all those who were promoted this year.”