Wealthtech firm OneVest has expanded its multi-lingual capabilities, adding four extra languages from next year in a bid to make wealth management more accessible, inclusive, and globally scalable.

OneVest is a wealth operating system for wealth managers, RIAs and banks.

While many platforms focus on interface translation, the firm is aiming to deliver multilingual integration across onboarding workflows, adviser and client portals, performance reports, statements, and compliance documents.

The platform currently supports English, French and Spanish, it is adding simplified Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and Portuguese from early 2026.

Amar Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of OneVest, said: "We're empowering wealth management firms to deliver more personalised and trusted experiences to their clients, while giving them the tools they need to grow their businesses confidently.

"Whether they're serving multilingual households or managing cross-border portfolios, advisers can now operate in the language that best fits their clients' needs."