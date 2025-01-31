Ultra-high net worth and family office expert Andrew Faulkes has joined Ogier as a private client director.

Operating from Monaco and well known as a strategic adviser to UHNW individuals, family offices and their advisers, Faulkes will in his new role help to develop client relationships as part of the extended Ogier team.

He will work with Ogier's clients and intermediaries, which include family offices, regional and international onshore law firms and financial institutions.

A British chartered tax adviser, Faulkes has more than 30 years' experience supporting families in the region and extensive knowledge of the needs of private clients around the world.

He was previously group chief executive officer at Abacus and prior to that head of wealth & investment management for Barclays Wealth Management in Singapore.

Ogier provides legal, corporate and fiduciary services, and regulatory consulting to clients internationally from its global jurisdictions.

Ogier's executive partner of client solutions Jonathan Hughes said: "Andrew knows the region and our key markets exceptionally well and has an excellent reputation. We are delighted to welcome him to Ogier. His role is to be an interface between clients, family offices and intermediaries in Monaco and beyond, helping both existing clients in the region and those relocating to Monaco to structure wealth via Ogier's established office jurisdictions.

"He'll connect them with our legal, corporate and fiduciary, and regulatory teams to deliver both simple and more sophisticated structures established for succession purposes, private capital and luxury asset protection, tax efficiency, family governance or confidentiality."

Global head of Ogier Private Wealth Matt Guthrie added: "Andrew is an exciting and timely new addition to Ogier's leading global platform at a time when UHNWs and family office clients are looking to their trusted advisers more than ever for strategic guidance and support."