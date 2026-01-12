International professional services firm Ogier has appointed a partner specialising in digital assets to its Cayman corporate team.

Racheal Muldoon will sit on the international multidisciplinary technology and Web3 team and will be based in London.

In her new role, Muldoon will advise on high-value, cross-border matters involving digital assets, fintech, Web3 and emerging technologies, with a focus on Cayman Islands structures used by technology companies, investment funds, founders and institutional investors operating internationally.

The appointment is subject to former barrister Muldoon being admitted as an attorney-at-law by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

Nathan Powell, global head of corporate at Ogier, said: “Racheal’s appointment represents a significant enhancement of our Cayman corporate capability in London and reinforces Ogier’s position as a leading adviser to clients operating in technology driven and digitally native markets.

“Her market-defining experience in crypto, fintech and emerging technologies aligns closely with our clients’ needs as they navigate regulatory complexity and global expansion.”