Oberon Investments has hired Odey Asset Management’s former CEO Peter Martin as the firm looks to launch a new Global Equities fund.

Martin managed the LF Odey Portfolio fund prior to Odey AM’s closure in the fallout from sexual misconduct allegations against founder Crispin Odey.

Martin has also held senior leadership positions at Rothschild Private Bank, J.P. Morgan and Fleming Private Asset Management.

In his new role, Martin will work closely with the wider team, and is joined by former Odey colleague, Jake Bambridge, who has been appointed funds operations manager.

Simon McGivern, chief executive officer of Oberon, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Peter and Jake to the team. Peter's exceptional track record in building and managing funds at leading institutions will underpin the next phase of our growth.

“These appointments signal Oberon's intent to build a broader, deeper investment platform for our clients and shareholders."

Martin added: "Oberon is a young, ambitious business focused on growth. It is also unencumbered by historic structures and is therefore free to develop new funds and services suited to the current investment environment.

“These factors appeal to me and my team, so we are delighted to be joining Oberon and we are looking forward to contributing to its future success."